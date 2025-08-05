Air quality alert in effect today across new hampshire

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Air Quality Alert remains active statewide until 11:00 p.m. due to lingering Canadian wildfire smoke and haze. Temperatures will be seasonably warm, with highs mostly in the lower 80s away from the coast and in the 70s along the shore.

While a weakening front may trigger isolated afternoon showers or storms mainly over higher terrain, many areas will remain dry through the week. Expect clear but hazy skies with overnight lows in the 50s, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Looking ahead, heat and humidity will rise starting Saturday, with temperatures potentially reaching the 90s through Monday.

News.Az