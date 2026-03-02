Yandex metrika counter

Air raid sirens sound across Bahrain - VIDEO

Air raid sirens sound across Bahrain - VIDEO
Air raid sirens sounded across Bahrain as the country’s Interior Ministry announced the activation of emergency alerts, urging residents to immediately move to the nearest safe location.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed that the Shaikh Khalifa bin Salman Bridge, which connects the capital Manama with surrounding areas, has been temporarily closed, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Authorities also advised the public to use major roads only if absolutely necessary, as precautionary measures remain in place.


