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Manama
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Iran's overnight attacks in Bahrain’s capital, Manama, targeted the Financial Harbour Towers commercial complex, which is known to host the Israeli embassy in the city.06 Mar 2026-09:45
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Bahrain’s Interior Ministry has confirmed that at least one person was killed in Iranian strikes, marking the island nation’s first fatality since Tehran began its campaign.02 Mar 2026-10:08
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Air raid sirens sounded across Bahrain as the country’s Interior Ministry announced the activation of emergency alerts, urging residents to immediately move to the nearest safe location.02 Mar 2026-09:47
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Bahrain’s Interior Ministry said the “Crown Plaza Hotel” in the capital, Manama, was targeted in an attack.01 Mar 2026-15:42
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