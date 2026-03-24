Israeli strikes kill two paramedics in southern Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reports that Israeli forces conducted multiple attacks in and around Nabatieh in southern Lebanon, killing several people, including two paramedics.

A drone strike targeted a motorcycle convoy at the northern entrance to the city, killing two ambulance workers from the Nabatieh Ambulance Team, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

In a statement, the Nabatieh Ambulance Association described the men as dedicated humanitarian workers who “gave their lives in service to their people.”

The same area was reportedly struck again less than two hours later, though no further casualties were immediately reported.

Elsewhere, a drone strike near the Nafaa building on the Jbeil–Nabatieh highway killed one person and injured another. Another strike near Al-Fayrouz Restaurant on the Haboush–Nabatieh road killed a Syrian man. Israeli warplanes also carried out raids on Nabatieh al-Fawqa.

News.Az