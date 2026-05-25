Cambodia pardons ex-opposition leader Kem Sokha

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Cambodia on Monday granted a pardon to former opposition leader Kem Sokha, who had been sentenced to 27 years in prison in a treason case, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

A royal decree, signed by Acting Head of State Samdech Techo Hun Sen, stated that the amnesty was granted to convict Kem Sokha, the former president of the Supreme Court-dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP).

The decree clarified that the amnesty applies only to the prison sentence and does not extend to other penalties.

“This amnesty applies only to the prison sentence, and does not apply to other sentences,” the royal decree said.

Kem Sokha was sentenced by the Phnom Penh Municipal Court in 2023 to 27 years in prison for treason, but he was ordered to serve the sentence under home detention.

The 72-year-old former opposition leader was convicted of conspiring with a “foreign power” in an attempt to overthrow the government of Cambodia. He was arrested in 2017.

The Phnom Penh Municipal Court also imposed a lifetime ban on him from participating in politics.

On April 30, the Appeal Court upheld the Phnom Penh Municipal Court’s ruling, confirming the 27-year prison sentence and also banning him from leaving the country for five years.

News.Az