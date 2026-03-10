Air-taxi maker Archer sues Joby over China connections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Electric air-taxi maker Archer Aviation has accused rival Joby Aviation of hiding ties to China and defrauding the U.S. government to gain an unfair competitive advantage, according to a countersuit filed Monday in federal court.

Archer claims that Joby misclassified thousands of pounds of Chinese-origin aircraft materials as consumer goods to evade U.S. tariffs and foreign-influence oversight. The countersuit also alleges that Joby received grants and financial benefits from the Chinese government while presenting itself as fully American, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The legal battle began last year when Joby sued Archer for allegedly stealing trade secrets, including information on business strategies, partnership terms, and aircraft specifications. Joby called Archer’s countersuit “nonsensical” and promised to contest the claims in court.

The countersuit comes as the U.S. Department of Transportation announced eight grant programs to support air-taxi and drone development, with both Archer and Joby listed as participants in several initiatives.

Both companies are racing to certify and deploy electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, aiming to meet growing demand for faster, more sustainable urban transportation while competing for government grants and market share.

