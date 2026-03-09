US labels Muslim Brotherhood terrorist organization

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, the U.S. Department of State declared the Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood a Specially Designated Global Terrorist and expressed its intention to label the group a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

"As the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, the Iranian regime has financed and directed malign activities globally through its IRGC. The United States will use all available tools to deprive the Iranian regime and Muslim Brotherhood chapters of the resources to engage in or support terrorism," said the statment.

News.Az