US labels Muslim Brotherhood terrorist organization
On Monday, the U.S. Department of State declared the Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood a Specially Designated Global Terrorist and expressed its intention to label the group a Foreign Terrorist Organization.
The Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood uses unrestrained violence against civilians to undermine efforts to resolve the conflict in Sudan and advance its violent Islamist ideology. Its fighters, many receiving training and other support from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), have conducted mass executions of civilians, said the US Department of State, News.Az reports, citing the Department's official website.
"As the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, the Iranian regime has financed and directed malign activities globally through its IRGC. The United States will use all available tools to deprive the Iranian regime and Muslim Brotherhood chapters of the resources to engage in or support terrorism," said the statment.
By Ulviyya Salmanli