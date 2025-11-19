Airbus chair urges Europe to acquire tactical nuclear weapons

+ ↺ − 16 px

Airbus chairman Rene Obermann has urged European nations to develop or acquire tactical nuclear weapons in response to what he described as growing security threats from Russia.

Speaking at the Berlin Security Conference on Wednesday, Obermann said Europe’s “Achilles heel” is the threat posed by Russia’s Iskander missiles stationed in Kaliningrad — systems capable of carrying nuclear warheads — as well as additional deployments in Belarus, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“Russia threatens us with more than 500 tactical nuclear warheads on Iskander missiles stationed right in front of our door,” he said.

Obermann called on Germany, France, Britain and other willing EU countries to establish a joint, phased nuclear deterrence program that includes tactical capabilities. Such a move, he argued, would send a “massive sign of deterrence.”

