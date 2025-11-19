Azerbaijani, Belarusian special forces discuss cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Members of the Azerbaijani and Belarusian special forces have discussed potential cooperation between the two countries and proposals of mutual interest for developing relations, News.Az reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

During their visit to Azerbaijan on Tuesday, the Belarusian delegation toured a military unit of the Azerbaijani Special Forces and received a briefing on their activities.

The guests also laid wreaths in front of the bust of National Leader Heydar Aliyev at the military unit and at the monument complex dedicated to the memory of Azerbaijan’s martyrs.

At the end of the visit, the delegation observed exemplary demonstrations of combat readiness by the Special Forces.

The visit took place as part of the bilateral cooperation plan signed between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Belarus.

News.Az