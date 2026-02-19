Airbus cuts output outlook on Pratt & Whitney issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Airbus has scaled back its jet production ambitions, citing ongoing engine shortages from key supplier Pratt & Whitney, even as the planemaker reported strong fourth-quarter profits.

The European aircraft manufacturer now expects to reach a narrowbody production rate of between 70 and 75 aircraft per month by the end of next year, stabilizing at 75 per month beyond 2027. The company had previously aimed to hit 75 jets a month in 2027, up from roughly 60 currently, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Airbus said “significant shortages” of engines from RTX unit Pratt & Whitney are weighing on its production ramp-up. The two companies have been locked in discussions for months and have yet to finalize engine supply volumes for 2026 or 2027, agreements that are typically settled about 18 months in advance.

In a statement, Airbus said Pratt & Whitney’s failure to commit to ordered engine quantities is negatively affecting this year’s guidance and the broader production trajectory. Pratt & Whitney did not immediately comment.

Despite the supply headwinds, Airbus delivered solid financial results. Fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit rose 17% to €2.98 billion, while revenue increased 5% to €25.98 billion. Both figures were broadly in line with market expectations.

Looking ahead, Airbus forecast 870 aircraft deliveries in 2026, up from 793 last year, and projected adjusted operating profit of around €7.5 billion.

The update highlights persistent supply chain pressures in the aerospace sector, where engine bottlenecks and parts shortages continue to challenge manufacturers’ efforts to meet strong post-pandemic demand for new aircraft.

News.Az