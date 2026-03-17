Delta lifts revenue outlook despite rising fuel costs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Delta Air Lines said it expects first-quarter profit to remain within its earlier forecast, while raising its revenue outlook as travel demand strengthens.

The airline now projects revenue growth in the high single-digit range, up from its previous estimate of 5% to 7%. Demand from both consumers and corporate travelers has improved into March, with strong performance across premium and loyalty segments, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Despite higher jet fuel prices driven by the Middle East conflict, Delta said it is well positioned to manage costs and adjust capacity if needed.

Fuel prices, typically the second-largest expense for airlines, have surged sharply in recent weeks, adding pressure across the sector.

Shares of the company rose about 3.5% in premarket trading following the update.

News.Az