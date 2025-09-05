Airbus deliveries drop in first eight months of 2025

The company said it had won 600 orders so far this year, or a net total of 504 after cancellations. Last month's business also included an order for seven A350-1000s from an undisclosed customer.

Airbus has said it expects deliveries to speed up towards the end of the year as it aims for an annual target of 820, up 7% from 766 aircraft in 2024.

To keep the full-year target in sight, it needs to hit a record pace in the coming months following engine and seat delays, industry sources and analysts said earlier this week.