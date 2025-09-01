Airbus faces pressure to meet 2025 delivery target after August slowdown

+ ↺ − 16 px

Airbus delivered about 60 aircraft in August, leaving the world’s largest planemaker needing a record pace of handovers to hit its annual goal of 820 jets.

The company is targeting a 7% rise in deliveries this year, but has been hampered by delays in engine and cabin equipment supplies. Aircraft deliveries are crucial for Airbus as they directly drive revenue, cash flow, and airline growth plans, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Airbus declined to comment ahead of its monthly data release due on Friday.

