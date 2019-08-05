Airstrike by Haftar forces kills 41 in Libya

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 41 people were killed and more than 37 others wounded in an airstrike carried out by eastern Libyan forces led by commander Khalifa Haftar in the country’s southwest on Sunday, according to local media, Anadolu Agency reported.

Al-Ahrar TV channel earlier put the death toll at 20, citing local lawmaker Rahma Adem.

The MP said that the attack took place in Murzuq town and all the victims were from Tebu tribe.

However, Murzuq's Municipal Councilor Mohammed Omar said there was no loss of life and property in the attack targeting Tebu tribe.

The local media reported the attack targeted a wedding procession.

No statement was made by Haftar’s forces regarding the claim.

Since early April, forces loyal to Haftar have been launching a campaign to capture the capital, Tripoli, from forces aligned with the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA).

Clashes between the two sides since then have left more than 1,000 people dead and about 5,500 wounded, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Libya has remained beset by turmoil since 2011, when long-time ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and killed in a bloody NATO-backed uprising after four decades in power.

The oil-rich country has since seen the emergence of two rival seats of power: one in eastern Libya, with which Haftar is affiliated, and the Tripoli-based GNA, which enjoys UN recognition.

