Tehran says Iran does not believe in the US

Tehran says Iran does not believe in the US

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Tensions in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz sharply escalated on Saturday after Iran signaled tighter control over the waterway, reported attacks on commercial vessels, and issued warnings of a broader regional conflict.

Iranian officials said the country had initially allowed limited and conditional passage through the strait as a goodwill gesture, but later reversed the decision, News.az reports.

Mohammad Mehdi Tabatabaei, deputy for public relations at the Iranian president’s office, stated that the move was withdrawn following what he described as a “breach of trust” and misuse of the concession.

“The Islamic Republic, in order to demonstrate goodwill and its commitment to peace, granted conditional passage through the Strait of Hormuz, but another violation of trust and exploitation of this important concession for propaganda purposes led to the renewed closure of the waterway,” Tabatabaei wrote on social media.

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments, has become the focal point of rising tensions amid the ongoing confrontation involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.

Reports of attacks on commercial vessels

Maritime security agencies reported multiple incidents involving commercial ships in the area. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said Iranian Revolutionary Guard naval vessels opened fire on a tanker approximately 20 nautical miles northeast of Oman’s coast.

According to the ship’s captain, two Iranian boats approached and began firing without prior radio communication. No injuries or damage to the vessel were reported, and authorities have launched an investigation.

Shortly afterward, UKMTO reported a second incident involving a container ship about 25 nautical miles off Oman. The vessel was struck by an unidentified projectile, causing damage to several containers, though no fires or environmental harm were reported.

Other sources indicated that at least three attacks on civilian vessels took place on Saturday morning. Two of the ships targeted were reportedly Indian tankers, one of which was carrying approximately two million barrels of Iraqi oil.

In a separate incident, a vessel that had initially been granted permission to enter the strait reportedly came under fire shortly afterward, forcing it to change course and retreat.

Following the incidents, several ships waiting to transit the strait reversed course and headed toward Oman, reflecting growing concerns over navigation safety.

India summons Iranian ambassador

India’s Ministry of External Affairs summoned Iran’s ambassador after two vessels sailing under the Indian flag were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz. New Delhi called on Tehran to ensure the safety of maritime routes and restore secure passage through the corridor.

The incidents have raised alarm among international shipping operators, given the strait’s importance for global energy supplies.

Conflicting signals from Tehran

Iranian officials offered mixed messages regarding the status of the strait. While military statements suggested strict control and conditional access, the Foreign Ministry said the waterway remained open under certain conditions.

Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh stated that the strait was not fully blocked and that commercial vessels could pass under Iranian supervision, particularly in the context of a ceasefire framework. However, he noted that technical restrictions might apply due to security concerns, including the presence of mines.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council warned that any attempt by the United States to disrupt maritime traffic or impose a blockade would be considered a violation of the ceasefire, prompting Tehran to restrict access to the strait even further.

War rhetoric intensifies

Amid the maritime incidents, senior Iranian military figures issued stark warnings about the potential for wider conflict. Mohammad Reza Naqdi, a senior adviser to the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said the ongoing confrontation could escalate into a global war if it continues.

He also signaled Iran’s readiness to deploy newly developed weapons, including missiles and drones produced as recently as April 2026, if hostilities resume.

“They say they destroyed our launchers. But we can produce launchers in any metal workshop,” Naqdi said, dismissing claims that Iran’s capabilities had been degraded.

Earlier in the day, Iranian leadership reiterated that the country’s armed forces were prepared to defend national territory and deliver further blows to adversaries if necessary.

Diplomatic efforts stall

Diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the crisis appeared to stall. Talks between Iran and the United States ended without a breakthrough, and further negotiations have been postponed.

Iran has not yet agreed to participate in the next round of talks, reportedly in response to statements by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding a potential naval blockade.

Trump warned that if an agreement is not reached, military action could resume. “If we don’t make a deal, we will have nuclear dust in another form — a much more hostile form,” he said, adding that the United States might have to resume bombing operations.

Iranian officials countered that the country had agreed to limited navigation in the strait in line with a temporary ceasefire reached on April 8, but accused Washington of violating its commitments.

Rising risk to global shipping

The developments have heightened concerns over the security of one of the world’s most important maritime corridors. The Strait of Hormuz handles a significant portion of global oil exports, and any disruption could have far-reaching economic consequences.

With military activity increasing, diplomatic channels strained, and both sides issuing strong warnings, the situation remains volatile, raising fears of further escalation in the coming days.

News.Az