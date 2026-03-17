Iran attacks trigger widespread disruption across Gulf

Qatar’s Defence Ministry said it intercepted a missile over Doha a few hours ago, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

However, debris from the interception sparked a small fire in an industrial area on the outskirts of the capital. Authorities are currently dealing with the incident, and no injuries have been reported.

Disruptions have also spread across the wider region.

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The United Arab Emirates temporarily closed its airspace early this morning for several hours due to warnings of potential missile attacks from Iran. Although operations have since resumed, major transit hubs such as Dubai International Airport have been forced to cancel or reschedule flights, leading to significant travel disruptions.

In Abu Dhabi, authorities reported that a man was killed after debris from an intercepted missile fell in the area. This follows an earlier incident in which a Palestinian man was killed when a rocket struck a residential area, according to officials.

The continued attacks are having a widespread impact across the Gulf, disrupting daily life and regional travel while raising security concerns.