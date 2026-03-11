Yandex metrika counter

Iran threatens strikes on US, Israeli banks in region

Source: AFP

Iran has threatened to target US and Israeli banks across the region in retaliation for what it says was an attack on a bank inside Iran.

Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesperson for Khatam al-Anbiya, Iran’s top joint military command, said Iranian forces may strike economic centers and banks linked to the US and Israel, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Zolfaghari warned that people in the region should avoid being within a one-kilometre radius of banks, suggesting they could become potential targets.

He said the alleged attack on a bank in Iran had given Tehran the “freedom” to target economic infrastructure associated with its adversaries.

Iran’s state television also reported that a building belonging to the state-owned Sepah Bank in Tehran had been targeted.

On Tuesday, Iranian media reported disruptions to the services of Sepah Bank and another state-owned lender, Bank Melli.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

