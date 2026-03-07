Iran strikes PMF base in Iraq
Source: BBC
A strike has hit a base belonging to Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) south of the city of Mosul.
One official said the base, belonging to the former paramilitary coalition known as Hashed al-Shaabi, was struck in what they described as a likely US air attack, News.Az reports, citing CNN.
A second source confirmed that a strike had taken place.
The PMF is an alliance of armed groups that was formed to fight ISIL (ISIS) and has since been integrated into Iraq’s security forces. The coalition includes several powerful factions backed by Iran.
By Faig Mahmudov