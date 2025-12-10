Yandex metrika counter

Ajax equalizes score: Qarabağ 1 - 1 Ajax

Following Qarabağ’s opening goal, the Dutch side responded with increased pressure and eventually found the back of the net, bringing the match to 1–1, News.Az reports.

The equalizer has shifted the tempo, with both teams now playing with heightened intensity in this tightly contested European showdown.

The momentum is balanced once again, and the outcome remains wide open as the match continues.

Further updates to follow.


