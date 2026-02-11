Akasa Air co-founder Iyer exits airline

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indian low-cost carrier Akasa Air has announced that co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer Praveen Iyer is leaving the airline, according to a company statement released on Wednesday.

Following Iyer’s departure, co-founder and Chief Information Officer Anand Srinivasan will assume the role of Chief Commercial Officer, the airline said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The leadership change comes as Akasa Air continues to expand operations in India’s highly competitive aviation market.

