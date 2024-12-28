Akkuyu NPP's first reactor will provide 2.5% of Turkiye's electricity needs

+ ↺ − 16 px

The commissioning of the first reactor of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) in Turkey will provide about 2.5% of the country's electricity needs, said Turkish Energy Minister A. Bayraktar, News.az reports citing Neftegaz.RU.

He noted that this reactor will generate 1.2 thousand MW of electricity.After the launch of all four reactors of the Akkuyu NPP, the total electricity generation will reach 10% of the total consumption in the country, which is extremely important for increasing Turkey's energy security and achieving climate goals.The introduction of this station will also help reduce annual gas imports by 7-7.5 billion cubic meters and reduce carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere by 35 million tons.Earlier, A. Bayraktar reported that the first power unit is planned to be commissioned in 2025.In 2025, the Turkish authorities also intend to make decisions on the construction of two new nuclear power plants - in the Black Sea province of Sinop and in Thrace, which are located in the European part of Turkey.The minister emphasized that 2025 will be key for making important decisions in this area.The Turkish authorities continue negotiations on the projects of new nuclear power plants in Sinop and Thrace, including with Russia and South Korea.According to the minister, Rosatom is showing an active interest in the construction of the NPP in Sinop, taking into account the experience gained during the construction of the Akkuyu NPP.Working groups continue to meet to discuss the technical and financial aspects of the projects.The Akkuyu NPP is the first nuclear power plant in Turkey and is being built by Russia's Rosatom.The project includes four units with Russian-designed VVER III+ reactors, each with a capacity of 1,200 MW.According to the terms of the intergovernmental agreement, the first power unit must be commissioned within seven years after receiving all the necessary permits.Since the license for the construction of the first unit was received in 2018, the expected commissioning date is 2025.

News.Az