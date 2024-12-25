Aktau residents offer blood donations after Baku-Grozny flight crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Aktau residents quickly responded to an urgent call for blood donations following a plane crash near the city on December 25, showing a strong outpouring of support for the victims, News.az reports citing foreign media .

The Blood Centre of the Mangystau Region issued an appeal earlier today, urging healthy individuals to donate blood.“We ask all caring residents of our region to come to the blood centre now and donate blood. If you are healthy, have not eaten fatty foods today, and, most importantly, want to help people in need, then we are waiting for you today, Dec. 25, until 4 p.m.,” the centre stated.The plea was met with a swift response as numerous Aktau residents arrived at the centre to donate. Local news outlet Lada praised the community for their solidarity and compassion. “Caring residents of Aktau came to the city blood centre to donate blood for the victims of the plane crash,” the outlet reported.The accident involved an Embraer 190 aircraft, flight number J2-8243, travelling from Baku to Grozny. The plane made an emergency landing three kilometres from Aktau. Aboard the aircraft were 67 people, including five crew members. Initial reports from the Kazakh Ministry of Transport confirmed the passengers included 37 Azerbaijani citizens, six Kazakh citizens, three Kyrgyz citizens, and 16 Russian citizens. According to preliminary data from the Kazakh Emergency Ministry, 29 people survived, including two children, and were taken to hospitals.

News.Az