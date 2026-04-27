Akwa Ibom activates heightened COVID-19 surveillance following nearby outbreak

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The Akwa Ibom government has activated heightened COVID-19 surveillance following confirmation of a new outbreak in a neighbouring state.

Health commissioner Ekem Emmanuel made this known in a statement in Uyo on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Gazette ngr.

Mr Emmanuel said Governor Umo Eno directed the ministry to activate heightened surveillance across all entry points, health facilities, and communities to forestall any outbreak.

”Disease surveillance officers and rapid response teams have been placed on red alert to promptly detect and manage any suspected cases. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and adhere strictly to public health guidelines.

“Citizens are also advised to observe preventive measures, including regular handwashing with soap and water or the use of alcohol-based sanitisers, and wearing face masks in crowded or enclosed spaces.

“Citizens are also advised to avoid close contact with symptomatic individuals, refrain from handshakes and physical greetings and seek prompt medical attention if symptoms such as fever, cough, or difficulty in breathing occur,” he said.

The commissioner urged healthcare workers to maintain a high index of suspicion and adhere strictly to infection prevention and control protocols. He said the ministry would strengthen collaboration with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and other relevant partners to ensure effective monitoring and coordinated response.

Mr Emmanuel reassured residents that the government was committed to safeguarding public health. The commissioner urged the public to rely solely on verified information from the Ministry of Health and to avoid spreading unverified reports that could cause unnecessary panic.

Mr Emmanuel said an enquiries desk had been set up at the ministry with designated helplines available to assist members of the public.

News.Az