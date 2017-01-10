Al Jazeera broadcasts video about Karabakh horses

+ ↺ − 16 px

Al Jazeera continues its series of reports on Azerbaijan. Next reports highlights Karabakh horses of the country.

The video provides information about history of Karabakh horses, AzerTag reports.

Secretary General of Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation Bahruz Nabiyev, in his interview to TV Channels correspondent, spoke about specialities of the Karabakh horses. The video says that the Government of Azerbaijan carries out the state program on protection of these horses.

Coach on Chofkan Namiq Orujov said Karabakh horses play an important role in races in Azerbaijan. The video also highlights Chovkan, saying that it is “a form of polo in which teams of five try to hammer a leather or wooden ball into a goal while being serenaded with local folk music”.

News.Az

