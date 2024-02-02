Al-Nassr dominate Lionel Messi's Inter Miami 6-0 in Riyadh Season Cup

+ ↺ − 16 px

Al-Nassr without Cristiano Ronaldo hammered Lionel Messi's Inter Miami 6-0 in a Thursday Riyadh Season Cup friendly, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr made a flying start to the match held at the Kingdom Arena as Portuguese midfielder Otavio scored an early goal.

Brazilian attacking midfielder Anderson Talisca doubled the lead in the 10th minute.

Al-Nassr defender Aymeric Laporte scored from his own half to make it 3-0 in the 12th minute after he caught Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender off his line.

Mohammed Maran was fouled in the box as Al-Nassr were awarded a penalty in the early minutes of the second half. Talisca converted the penalty successfully, making it 4-0.

Maran and Talisca scored one goal each to seal the 6-0 win for Al-Nassr.

Portuguese forward Ronaldo is recovering from a calf injury and watched the match from the stands.

Argentine superstar Messi was among Inter Miami’s substitutes when the Riyadh Season Cup friendly kicked off.

Messi was subbed in late minutes while Al-Nassr were on a 6-0 lead.

In the first match of the Riyadh Season Cup, Al-Hilal beat Inter Miami 4-3 on Monday.

Al-Hilal will next face Al-Nassr on Feb. 8.

News.Az