US marines consider island sizures to secure Strait of Hormuz

US marines consider island sizures to secure Strait of Hormuz

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The United States Marine Corps is considering plans to seize key islands near the Strait of Hormuz to secure vital shipping routes and counter potential threats from Iran.

Around 2,200 Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit are currently en route to the region aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli. The vessel is expected to arrive near the Strait of Hormuz within days, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Potential targets include Kharg Island, a critical hub handling about 90% of Iran’s crude oil exports, and Qeshm Island, which plays a key role in controlling maritime traffic through the strait. Other possible locations include Kish Island and Hormuz Island.

Military experts say occupying these islands could ensure safe passage for oil tankers while also giving the U.S. leverage in negotiations with Iran.

Former U.S. Central Command chief Frank McKenzie noted that occupation could serve as an alternative to destroying Iran’s oil infrastructure, which could severely impact the global economy.

The Marines are equipped for rapid amphibious and air assaults, using landing craft, helicopters, and advanced aircraft like the F-35B. These capabilities allow them to quickly establish control over strategic نقاط without deploying forces on Iran’s mainland.

News.Az