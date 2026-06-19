Al Qaeda-affiliated group claims deadly Niger airport assault

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The attack started early Thursday and continued for several hours. Niger’s defence minister said security forces managed to repel it, killing 22 of the attackers and detaining around 20 others.

In a statement the minister said "13 martyrs – including 11 members of the defence and security forces – and two civilians had died in the "treacherous attempted incursion". Four others were wounded, News.Az reports, citing RFI.

The ministry added that a “large-scale operation” by the army was underway at the international airport, which remained fully secured and open to air traffic.

A separate statement from Niger's civil aviation agency said normal operations at the airport had resumed.

In a brief statement published Thursday evening on its propaganda channel, Az-Zallaqa, the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM), Al-Qaeda's branch in the Sahel region, claimed to have carried out “a suicide attack on Diori Hamani International Airport and the neighbouring military base”.

The African Union Commission to the European Union delegation in Niger, via Algeria – expressed its “deep indignation", while Benin assured its neighbour of its "full solidarity" following Thursday's attack, the second on the airport complex this year.

On 29 January, an assault claimed by Islamic State in the Sahel (ISSP) left four soldiers injured and caused extensive damage.

Niger's armed forces and their Russian partners killed 20 combattants.

Junta leader General Abdourahamane Tiani accused France of being behind the attack as part of orchestrating destabilisation efforts – claims President Macron roundly rejected.

Diori Hamani International Airport and its adjacent 101st Air Force Base is one of the most sensitive and strategically critical sites in Niger.

It hosts advanced drone infrastructure and the joint military headquarters for Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali (Alliance of Sahel States) to combat jihadist groups.

It also stores a large shipment of uranium from northern Niger – stranded while awaiting export amid disputes with French firm Orano.

News.Az