Drone attacks hit Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant transport facility

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The transport workshop of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) was hit by a series of drone attacks overnight, the plant said on Friday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

At least 14 strikes were recorded, with one causing a fire inside a bay of the transport facility. No casualties were reported, according to the ZNPP statement shared on social media.

The statement said that buildings in one of the facility’s bays and the repair zone were damaged, adding that the extent of the damage cannot yet be fully assessed due to the ongoing threat of further attacks and restrictions on inspections of the affected areas.

It added that the apparent aim of the strikes was to disrupt the plant’s transport infrastructure, hinder logistics and personnel movement, and create additional risks to its safe operation.

Despite the attacks, plant personnel are taking all necessary measures to maintain the safe and stable operation of the facility, the statement said.

As one of Europe’s largest nuclear facilities, the Zaporizhzhia plant has repeatedly faced disruptions to external power supplies since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict.

News.Az