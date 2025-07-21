Alaska Airlines grounds all mainline and horizon flights due to IT outage

Alaska Airlines grounds all mainline and horizon flights due to IT outage

+ ↺ − 16 px

Alaska Airlines has requested a ground stop for all its mainline and Horizon Air flights due to a major IT outage.

The FAA’s status page confirmed that all destinations are affected, stating, , News.Az reports, citing foreign media:

“Ground stop all Alaska mainline and Horizon aircraft.”

The airline reported that the outage began around 8 p.m. Pacific Time on Sunday, prompting the company to halt operations temporarily.

“We requested a temporary, system-wide ground stop for Alaska and Horizon Air flights until the issue is resolved,” an Alaska Airlines spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital, adding that passengers should expect “residual impacts” throughout the evening.

Alaska Airlines apologized to travelers and urged passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport. A banner message on the airline’s website confirmed ongoing technical problems:

“We are experiencing issues with our IT systems. We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to resolve the issues.”

The airline has not provided an estimated timeline for when operations will resume.

News.Az