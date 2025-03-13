Albania affirms commitment to strengthening partnership with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Albanian President Bajram Begaj has expressed his country's readiness to deepen its partnership with Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the opening of the 12th Global Baku Forum on Thursday, the Albanian president emphasized the strong and friendly ties between the two nations despite their geographical distance, News.Az reports, citing local media.

"Despite the geographical distance, Azerbaijan and Albania maintain close and friendly relations. As the President of Albania, I express my readiness to strengthen this friendship and partnership for the benefit of both nations," he said.

The forum, taking place from March 13 to 15 in Azerbaijan, is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center. It gathers current and former leaders, ministers, parliamentarians, and international organization representatives. The theme of this year's event, "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities," brings together around 400 influential figures, including Nobel laureates, scholars, and experts. Key topics of discussion at the forum include global challenges, multilateral diplomacy, the evolving multipolar world order, the future of the UN, post-conflict reconstruction, and the role of middle powers in shaping the new world order.

