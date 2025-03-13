Albania affirms commitment to strengthening partnership with Azerbaijan

The forum, taking place from March 13 to 15 in Azerbaijan, is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center. It gathers current and former leaders, ministers, parliamentarians, and international organization representatives. The theme of this year's event, "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities," brings together around 400 influential figures, including Nobel laureates, scholars, and experts.
Key topics of discussion at the forum include global challenges, multilateral diplomacy, the evolving multipolar world order, the future of the UN, post-conflict reconstruction, and the role of middle powers in shaping the new world order.