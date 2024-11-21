Albania considers banning TikTok, Snapchat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama has suggested the country may consider a "radical decision" to completely ban TikTok and Snapchat after the tragic killing of a 14-year-old student by another student in Tirana.

In a statement after a Cabinet meeting, Edi Rama emphasized that the 14-year-old’s death was a tragedy that required an effective response from both the state and society, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Noting that some countries restrict access to social networks for children under the age of 16, Rama said, "As a government, our dilemma is whether to move forward with implementing filters. From all our experiences so far, we’ve learned that the effectiveness of these filters is very low and that online incitement to violence and bullying only increases.""Perhaps we should make a radical decision to completely ban TikTok and Snapchat in Albania," he said.He added that the proposal would be presented to parents for discussion and that all schools would work to make the decision as democratically as possible.Regarding measures to ensure safety in schools, Rama announced plans to install cameras in every school and classroom in the near future to monitor activities.On Monday, 14-year-old Martin Cani lost his life in a knife attack by another student at Fan Noli Elementary School in Tirana.The students' argument allegedly began on social media.Meanwhile, parents concerned about student safety are set to march on Friday from Fan Noli Elementary School to the Ministry of Education and Sports in Tirana.

News.Az