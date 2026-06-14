Protesters rally in Stockholm against Israeli operations in Palestine and Lebanon

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Hundreds of people gathered in central Stockholm on Saturday to protest Israeli military operations in the Palestinian territories and Lebanon.

The demonstration took place in Odenplan Square and was organized by several civil society groups, with participants condemning what they described as Israeli attacks in the occupied West Bank and Lebanon, News.Az reports, citing Middle East Monitor.

Protesters carried banners reading “Children are being killed in Gaza,” “Schools and hospitals are being bombed,” “Stop the attacks on Lebanon,” and “End food shortages,” while calling on Israel to halt its military operations in Gaza and urging Sweden to stop arms sales to Israel.

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A group of Iranian participants also joined the rally, expressing opposition to United States and Israeli policies. Swedish activist of Azerbaijani origin Aydin Amir Hashimi said Israel would not be able to carry out such actions without support from Western countries.

Hashimi told Anadolu that Western states had provided logistical, moral and legal support, and said Palestinian political movements were being suppressed across the European Union and the United States. He also claimed that criticism or boycotts of Israel had become punishable in some United States states.

Hashimi said activists would continue supporting Palestinians despite pressure and threats, adding that they would not allow similar measures to be implemented in Sweden or become law in the European Union.

News.Az