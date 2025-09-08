Alcaraz defeats Sinner to reclaim US Open title

+ ↺ − 16 px

Carlos Alcaraz emerged victorious in the latest installment of his thrilling rivalry with Jannik Sinner, capturing the US Open crown with a four-set win.

Spain's Alcaraz started strongly and weathered a second-set fightback from Italy's Sinner before powering to a 6-2 3-6 6-1 6-4 victory in New York, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport.

The men's final was delayed by half an hour because of extra security measures put in place due to US president Donald Trump's presence.

Once under way, the pair produced another engaging contest - albeit short of the drama and quality of their French Open and Wimbledon finals earlier this year.

Reigning French Open champion Alcaraz's superior serving, an area which let him down against Sinner at the All England Club, ensured he reclaimed the US Open title that he first won in 2022.

The 22-year-old has now won six Grand Slam titles, making him the second youngest man behind Bjorn Borg to reach this tally.

Alcaraz's victory ensures an even split between him and Sinner - who won the Australian Open as well as Wimbledon - at the four majors in 2025.

After facing Sinner in a fifth final of the season, Alcaraz said: "I see you more than my family. It's great to share the court with you."

Alcaraz has also wrestled the world number one ranking away from Sinner, who held the position for 65 weeks. Sinner, who was short of his best throughout most of the match, saved two championship points before Alcaraz reset to take his third opportunity. Nailing a 131mph ace out wide felt an apt way for Alcaraz to finish, given his supreme serving over the fortnight, before he broke into his familiar grin and celebrated with a now trademark golf swing.

