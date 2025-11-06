Alex Ovechkin becomes first NHL player to score 900 goals

+ ↺ − 16 px

The NHL now has a 900-goal club — and its only member is Alex Ovechkin.

The Washington Capitals star reached the unprecedented milestone Wednesday night, scoring against Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues to push his career total to 900, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

The historic goal came just 2:39 into the second period of a 6–1 Capitals victory.

“A couple days ago somebody asked me, ‘Do you think about 900?’ Of course — it’s a huge number. No one ever did it in NHL history, and to be the first player to ever do it, it’s a special moment,” Ovechkin said. “It’s nice to get it at home so the fans and my family can be here. It’s pretty cool.”

Ovechkin’s record-setting goal came when he backhanded a rebound from Jakob Chychrun past a sliding Binnington from the bottom of the right circle. The Capitals bench emptied to celebrate the 40-year-old’s monumental achievement, while Binnington tucked the milestone puck safely into his pants.

“I don’t know, maybe he was trying to grab it to give it to him,” joked Capitals goalie Logan Thompson.

Binnington later handed the puck to linesperson Michel Cormier before being replaced by Joel Hofer after conceding four goals on 15 shots. The puck eventually made its way to Ovechkin — a fitting souvenir for one of hockey’s greatest legends.

Of Ovechkin's 900 goals, 22 have been scored against the Blues, and four against Binnington.

After breaking Wayne Gretzky's career record with his 895th goal in April, Ovechkin entered this season needing three more to reach 900. After four games without one, he ended that drought in the third period against Minnesota on Oct. 17.

A week later, he scored No. 899 against Columbus.

"None of us can relate to a 'slump' for him," Capitals teammate John Carlson said. "I think he'll grab a lot of momentum from this."

Ovechkin is in the final season of his contract, and it's a long way from here to 1,000, so this could be the final round-number goal-scoring milestone for the star forward, who has won three MVPs and led the league in goals nine times.

"Even with the slow start here, if someone asks me if he's going to score 30 this year, I'd say, 'Yes, guaranteed,'" longtime teammate T.J. Oshie said last week. "He just finds a way to prove people wrong every time people think that he's down and out. ... There's been plenty of time for me to come to terms with not putting limits on the big man."

Ovechkin has 977 goals when combining the regular season and playoffs, second behind Gretzky (1,016).

"I don't think I have lots of weight on my shoulders, I just try to play game, try to do as best as I can ... 13 games, 14 games, you have plenty of games left, of course you're going to score one goal," Ovechkin said, adding, "it's nice to get it."

Ovechkin has been remarkably consistent through his career, rarely missing significant time because of injury. As a result, his milestones have been pretty evenly spaced, although it did take a little longer to go from 800 to 900.

Goal No. 100: Oct. 12, 2007 (game 167)

Goal No. 200: Feb. 5, 2009 (game 296)

Goal No. 300: April 5, 2011 (game 473)

Goal No. 400: Dec. 20, 2013 (game 634)

Goal No. 500: Jan. 10, 2016 (game 801)

Goal No. 600: March 12, 2018 (game 990)

Goal No. 700: Feb. 22, 2020 (game 1,144)

Goal No. 800: Dec. 13, 2022 (game 1,305)

Goal No. 900: Nov. 5, 2025 (game 1,504)

