Ovechkin becomes NHL's all-time goals leader with No. 895

+ ↺ − 16 px

Alex Ovechkin is the NHL's new goal-scoring king, News.Az reports citing NHL.

The Washington Capitals left wing scored his 895th goal to surpass Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Sunday.

Ovechkin scored his record-breaking goal at 7:26 of the second period on the power play. He took a pass from Tom Wilson and ripped a wrist shot from the left face-off circle past Ilya Sorokin for his 895th goal to cut New York’s lead to 2-1.

The 39-year-old tied Gretzky by scoring his 894th goal against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.

After scoring the goal, Ovechkin slid on his belly toward center ice, where he was mobbed by his teammates.

The game was stopped for about 10 minutes for a ceremony at center ice that included Ovechkin's wife and two sons, Capitals owner Ted Leonis, Gretzky and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.

“Wayne, you'll always be the 'Great One' and you had a record that nobody ever thought would be broken," Bettman said. "But Alex, you did it. You've been amazing.”

Gretzky, who was in Washington on Friday when Ovechkin tied his record,

"Every moment since the first day in training camp, we're chasing a great moment in hockey," Ovechkin said Friday "I didn't put pressure on myself a lot, and I was enjoying this moment and I'm still enjoying it. It's such a great moment for hockey."

News.Az