Algeria and France move toward reconciliation after a diplomatic spat

+ ↺ − 16 px

France and Algeria seem poised to repair their relationship and move beyond their eight-month-long diplomatic crisis.

Over the weekend, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune drew a clear distinction between his relationship with Matignon—dominated by conservatives—and his ties with current French president Emmanuel Macron, whom he described as "his sole point of reference," News.Az reports citing foreign media.

While Tebboune called France's political situation "chaotic" and "a mess," blaming the French government for the deterioration in relations between the two countries, he also admitted to "moments of misunderstanding" with Macron.

"However, he remains the President of the French Republic. Personally, all issues must be resolved with him or with someone he rightfully delegates–in this case, the Foreign Minister," the Algerian president told reporters on Sunday, 23 March.

This marks Tebboune's first signal in months he is open to discussions with Macron, following a bitter fallout since France's decision to support Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara—where Algeria backs the separatist Polisario Front.

Paris' shift on Western Sahara triggered a fresh round of tensions, was exacerbated further by a row over deportations and Algeria's arrest of French Algerian writer Boualem Sansal.

"In Paris, it is understood that the path to putting bilateral relations back on track", reported French daily Le Figaro, citing sources inside the Élysée.

The first diplomatic gesture from the French side, came from Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, who attended an iftar last week at the Grand Mosque of Paris at the invitation of its rector, Chems-Eddine Hafiz.

Hafiz, who has acted as an informal go-between since Algeria withdrew its ambassador from Paris last July, later told Algerian media that Macron "hopes to speak with President Tebboune soon to resolve the crisis."

Barrot has twice proposed visiting Algiers to "address all the issues."

If such a visit materialises, it would mark a significant shift and pave the way for discussions on security and diplomatic disputes that have soured relations.

News.Az