Algeria reopens universities after 9-month virus break

+ ↺ − 16 px

Algeria on Tuesday announced the reopening of universities for the new academic year, after a nine-month hiatus due to coronavirus, according to state-run TV.

Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad announced from Mohamed Boudiaf University in the northern M'Sila province the resumption of the 2020-2021 academic year.

Students are obliged to maintain preventive measures and social distance.

On Nov. 8, the Council of Ministers set the date for the reopening of universities in all Algerian provinces on Dec. 15.

As of Monday, Algeria recorded a total of 92,597 coronavirus cases, including 2,603 deaths and 60,888 recoveries.

News.Az