Yandex metrika counter

Algeria requests UN Security Council meeting over Israeli attack on Gaza school — diplomat

  • World
  • Share
Algeria requests UN Security Council meeting over Israeli attack on Gaza school — diplomat

Algeria has requested a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) over an Israeli attack on the al-Taba’een school sheltering displaced Palestinians that killed over 100 people, a UNSC diplomat told TASS, News.az reports.

"I can confirm Algeria meeting request," the diplomat said.

The date and format of the meeting have yet to be agreed upon.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      