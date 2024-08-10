Algeria requests UN Security Council meeting over Israeli attack on Gaza school — diplomat
- 10 Aug 2024 22:59
- 12 Aug 2024 00:46
- 1004768
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/algeria-requests-un-security-council-meeting-over-israeli-attack-on-gaza-school-diplomat Copied
Algeria has requested a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) over an Israeli attack on the al-Taba’een school sheltering displaced Palestinians that killed over 100 people, a UNSC diplomat told TASS, News.az reports."I can confirm Algeria meeting request," the diplomat said.
The date and format of the meeting have yet to be agreed upon.