Thailand’s former PM Thaksin Shinawatra released on parole

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Thaksin Shinawatra was released on parole from a Bangkok prison on Monday after serving part of his reduced prison sentence, marking a major moment in Thailand’s political landscape.

Footage broadcast by Thai media showed Thaksin leaving Klong Prem Central Prison to loud cheers from supporters gathered outside under tight security measures. He was welcomed by members of the Shinawatra family, including his daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Large crowds of supporters dressed in red — the signature color associated with the ruling Pheu Thai Party — gathered outside the prison waving flags and chanting slogans as the former premier emerged smiling and greeting supporters.

As part of the parole conditions, Thaksin was fitted with an electronic monitoring bracelet and is required to report to local probation authorities within three days.

The 76-year-old political figure served as Thailand’s prime minister after election victories in 2001 and 2005 before being removed from power in a 2006 military coup. He later went into self-imposed exile in 2008.

After returning to Thailand in August 2023, Thaksin was arrested to serve an eight-year prison sentence linked to multiple convictions tied to his time in office. However, following a royal pardon request, the sentence was reduced to one year.

His release is expected to have significant political implications in Thailand, where the Shinawatra family remains one of the country’s most influential political dynasties.

News.Az