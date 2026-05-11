Iran executes aerospace researcher for spying for CIA, Mossad

Iran executes aerospace researcher for spying for CIA, Mossad

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Iran has executed a man convicted of allegedly spying for the United States and Israel.

The executed individual was identified as Erfan Shakourzadeh, who Iranian authorities said had worked at a scientific organization connected to satellite-related activities, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to the report, Shakourzadeh was accused of transferring classified scientific information to foreign intelligence agencies, including the Central Intelligence Agency and Mossad.

Iranian officials stated that the case involved sensitive national security matters linked to scientific and technological research.

However, rights organization Iran Human Rights Society said Shakourzadeh, a 29-year-old aerospace engineering graduate, was arrested in 2025 and allegedly forced into making a confession.

The execution comes amid heightened tensions between Iran, the United States, and Israel, with espionage accusations and security-related arrests remaining highly sensitive issues in the region.

Iran frequently announces arrests and prosecutions tied to alleged foreign intelligence operations, particularly involving strategic sectors such as defense, nuclear development, and aerospace research.

News.Az