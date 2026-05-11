Zuffa Boxing 06: Shane Mosley Jr. stuns Serhii Bohachuk with knockout - VIDEO

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Shane Mosley Jr. delivered one of the biggest surprises of Zuffa Boxing 06 on Sunday, scoring a dramatic sixth-round technical knockout victory over Serhii Bohachuk in the main event and boosting his status in the middleweight division, News.Az reports, citing CBS Sports.

Mosley Jr., 35, entered the bout as a heavy underdog against the Ukrainian fighter, who previously held secondary and interim world titles at 154 pounds.

Shane Mosley Jr STOPS Serhii Bohachuk in round 6!pic.twitter.com/v91WtM8X49 — Boxing Kingdom (@BoxingKingdom14) May 11, 2026

Despite the odds, Mosley showed no hesitation in exchanging punches with Bohachuk during six intense rounds filled with nonstop action.

The fight showcased Mosley’s sharp counter-punching skills as he consistently slipped incoming shots before responding with clean combinations of his own. The decisive moment came in the sixth round when Mosley weakened Bohachuk with body shots before landing a powerful right hook that sent him crashing to the canvas.

Although Bohachuk managed to beat the count, the referee warned him that he needed to show he could continue safely. Moments later, Mosley unleashed another aggressive barrage of punches, forcing the official to stop the contest and award him the TKO victory.

The win marked a major rebound for Mosley Jr., who last fought in December and suffered a unanimous decision defeat against Jesus Ramos in a bout for the interim WBC middleweight title.

Adding to the emotional moment, Mosley Jr.’s father, Hall of Fame boxer Shane Mosley, and legendary trainer grandfather Jack Mosley were both in attendance and celebrated enthusiastically after the upset victory.

“I want my piece of the Mosley pie to be great and to show that,” Mosley Jr. said following the fight.

Other results from Zuffa Boxing 06 included:

Julian Rodriguez defeated James Perella by unanimous decision (100-89, 100-89, 98-91)

Andreas Katzourakis defeated Misael Rodriguez by unanimous decision (99-91, 97-93, 96-94)

News.Az