Tata Consumer hits 2-year high after double-digit growth forecast

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Shares of Tata Consumer Products surged more than 5% on Monday, reaching their highest level in nearly two years after the company projected double-digit revenue growth for fiscal year 2027.

The Indian consumer goods giant, known for brands including Tetley tea, gained investor attention following strong earnings results and an optimistic outlook driven by steady demand for essential household products, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The company reported a 21.5% increase in quarterly net profit, supported by resilient consumer demand for staples such as tea and salt despite ongoing cost pressures linked to tensions in the Middle East and broader global supply challenges.

Tata Consumer also posted a 15.2% rise in revenue for fiscal year 2026, reflecting continued expansion across its food and beverage portfolio.

The upbeat forecast boosted market confidence in the company’s ability to sustain growth even amid inflationary pressures and volatile commodity markets.

Analysts say defensive consumer goods companies in India continue to attract investor interest due to stable demand patterns and growing consumption trends in the country’s expanding middle class.

The rally also highlights broader optimism surrounding India’s consumer sector, which has remained relatively resilient despite global economic uncertainty.

News.Az