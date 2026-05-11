China launches Tianzhou-10 cargo mission to space station - VIDEO

China launched the cargo craft Tianzhou-10 from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on Monday morning to deliver supplies for its orbiting Tiangong space station, according to the China Manned Space Agency, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The Long March-7 rocket carrying Tianzhou-10 lifted off at 8:14 a.m. (Beijing Time) from Wenchang, located in south China’s Hainan Province, the agency reported.

🚀🇨🇳 China launches Tianzhou-10 cargo craft to Tiangong station



The Long March 7 rocket lifted off from Wenchang; spacecraft entered orbit 10 minutes later. It carries a new EVA spacesuit, supplies & experiments.



This is the 641st Long March launch and 39th Tiangong mission.… pic.twitter.com/s8U4iEAlG8 — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) May 11, 2026

About 10 minutes after launch, Tianzhou-10 separated from the rocket and successfully entered its designated orbit. Its solar panels were then deployed.

The agency confirmed that the launch was a complete success.

The cargo spacecraft will later carry out rendezvous and docking operations with the space station complex.

Tianzhou-10 is carrying essential supplies, including one extravehicular spacesuit, consumables required for the crew’s life in orbit, propellants, and payloads for scientific experiments.

The mission marks the fifth cargo resupply flight of China’s manned space program since the space station entered its application and development phase. It is also the 641st mission of the Long March rocket series.