Algeria's President Tebboune elected for second term

Algeria's incumbent President Abdelmadjid Tebboune secured his second five-year term in the early elections held on Saturday, according to the country's electoral authority.

Mohamed Charfi, head of the Independent National Authority of Elections (ANIE), announced on Sunday that Tebboune won with 94.65% of the vote, News.Az reports citing foreign media. Charfi also revealed that Abdelali Hassani Cherif, leader of the Movement for Society and Peace (the largest Islamic party), finished second with 3.17% of the vote. Youcef Aouchiche, the first national secretary of the Socialist Forces Front (the oldest opposition/leftist party), came in third with 2.16% of the vote.Charfi reported that a total of 5.7 million votes were cast for the three candidates out of more than 24 million registered voters.The electoral authority is expected to immediately forward the counting records to the Constitutional Court, which will have up to 48 hours to review any potential appeals, with the final results to be announced within 10 days.Earlier on Sunday, Charfi stated that the voter turnout at the closing of the polling stations at 8 p.m. on Saturday (1900GMT) within Algeria was 48.03%.This figure surpassed the last voter turnout for the presidential elections in 2019, which was 39.88%.This is the second presidential election conducted under the complete supervision of an independent electoral authority since the 2019 election, whereas previously, elections were supervised by the Ministry of Interior.

News.Az