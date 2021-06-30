Algerian finance minister named new PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Wednesday named Finance Minister Ayman Benabderrahmane as prime minister and tasked him with the mission to form a new government, a statement of the President's Office said.

Benabderrahmane replaces Abdelaziz Djerad who presented earlier this week the resignation of his cabinet following the confirmation of the June 12 parliamentary elections by the Constitutional Court.

The nomination of Benabderrahmane has been the culmination of a series of talks between Tebboune and representatives and leaders of political parties and independent candidates who grabbed seats in the lower house of the parliament after the ballots.

According to observers, the appointment of a finance minister as prime minister reveals the will of this North African nation to principally address the lasting economic and financial crisis hitting the country during the recent years.

(c) Xinhua

News.Az

