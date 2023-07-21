Algerian president to pay official visit to Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune will pay an official visit to Türkiye on July 21-22 at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, News.az reports.

According to the Communications Department of the Presidential Administration of Türkiye, during the meeting bilateral relations between Türkiye and Algeria will be reviewed in all aspects and steps to be taken to improve cooperation will be discussed.

Besides, the parties are expected to exchange views on topical, regional, and global issues.

Türkiye and Algeria share a common history as well as deep-rooted cultural and brotherly ties. Bilateral relations have gained impetus over the past years. For example, the Algerian president's visit to Türkiye in 2022 culminated in the conclusion of 15 agreements between the two countries covering various sectors.

That same year, high-ranking Turkish officials said the country aims to increase investment and trade with the North African country to $10 billion. Turkish ports handled 3.7 million tons of cargo from Algeria from January through May 2023.

