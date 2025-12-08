Alina Habba resigns after court disqualification as NJ prosecutor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Alina Habba, former personal lawyer to US President Donald Trump, has resigned as New Jersey's top prosecutor following a court dispute over her eligibility to serve as US attorney for the state. US Attorney General Pam Bondi accepted Habba's resignation on Monday, saying the court's "flawed" ruling made it "untenable for her to effectively run her office", News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Habba's exit comes a week after a US appeals court found that she had been unlawfully serving as US attorney - a ruling likely to affect scores of criminal cases in the Garden State.

Bondi said Habba will remain at the justice department as a senior adviser and will seek further review of the decision, with hopes of reversal.

Trump selected Habba for the role of US attorney this year, but after a district court rejected her nomination, the Trump administration installed her in a role that allowed her to fill in on an acting basis.

The appellate judges last week said the temporary posting, which bypassed confirmation by the US Senate, violated the Federal Vacancies Reform Act.

In a statement posted to X, Habba said she decided to step down "to protect the stability and integrity of the office which I love" in light of the court's ruling.

"But do not mistake compliance for surrender," she wrote, saying she will work as an adviser to Bondi for US attorneys. "My fight will now stretch across the country."

Bondi wrote on X that the judges "should not be able to countermand the President's choice of attorneys entrusted with carrying out the executive branch's core responsibility of prosecuting crime".

The attorney general praised Habba's record and said that during her run, the state capital of Newark saw a 20% reduction in crime and that the city of Camden experienced its first summer in 50 years without a homicide.

Habba, 41, first joined Trump's personal legal team in 2021 after reportedly meeting him at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

She went on to represent Trump in his hush-money trial in New York last year, when he was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records. Trump has filed an appeal against that conviction.

Before Habba took on the role of US Attorney for New Jersey, Trump had announced he was appointing her as his presidential counsellor during his second administration, describing Habba as "unwavering in her loyalty" and a "tireless advocate for justice".

