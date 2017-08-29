Amadeus Senior Vice President: Heydar Aliyev International airport is very modern

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Heydar Aliyev International Airport is very modern. According to Skytrax consulting company’s rating, this airport is the best both among Russian airports and

The due statement came from the Senior Vice President for New Businesses at Amadeus IT Group Francisco Pérez-Lozao as his company signed an agreement with Azerbaijan`s largest airport to upgrade its airport management systems with Amadeus’ full suite of solutions, AzerTag reports.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport has rolled out the region’s first fully automated cloud-based airport management system.

The airport will replace some of its existing technology with five automated and scalable Amadeus solutions. The new technology will improve the airport’s management of aircraft parking, boarding gates, check-in desks, baggage, and other mission critical terminal services.

This long-term agreement will see the implementation of Amadeus’ full suite of airport solutions: Amadeus Common Use Service (ACUS), Baggage Reconciliation System (BRS), Airport Operational Database (AODB), Fixed Resource Management Solution (FRMS), and Flight Information Display System (FIDS).

