Amateur Jordan Smith shocks star-studded field to win 'One Point Slam'

Amateur Jordan Smith pulled off a sensational upset on Wednesday, claiming the Aus$1 million (US$670,000) prize by winning the high-stakes “One Point Slam” at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, held ahead of the Australian Open.

The innovative sudden-death event featured 24 top professionals, including Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek, and Coco Gauff, alongside 24 amateurs and celebrity wildcards. Each match consisted of a single point—win to advance, lose and you were eliminated, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The 16 top-seeded professionals received first-round byes, with the competition moving into a Grand Slam-style knockout from the last-32 stage. Instead of a traditional coin toss, a game of rock-paper-scissors determined who served. Notably, amateurs were allowed two serves, while ATP and WTA-ranked players had only one.

Smith, the New South Wales champion, defeated world number 117 Joanna Garland in the final after stunning Sinner and Amanda Anisimova along the way. Garland had earlier beaten Alexander Zverev, Nick Kyrgios, and Maria Sakkari.

“Coming in tonight, I was just happy to win one point,” Smith said, adding that he planned to use his winnings to buy a house. “I was nervous, but I enjoyed being out here. It was a great experience.”

Top-ranked Alcaraz lost to Maria Sakkari, while three-time Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev was eliminated by Anisimova before falling to Smith. Swiatek was beaten by Spain’s Pedro Martinez.

The amateur field consisted of winners from eight state championship rounds across Australia, plus eight others who qualified this week. Celebrity wildcards included Taiwanese singer Jay Chou.

“This event is the ultimate grassroots-to-Grand Slam experience,” Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley said. “The AO One Point Slam is tennis at its most exciting—one point, one shot at glory. Fast, unfiltered, and open to everyone.”

The Australian Open begins Sunday at Melbourne Park, with Jannik Sinner defending the men’s title and Madison Keys the women’s.

News.Az