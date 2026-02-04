Yandex metrika counter

Amazon launches Alexa+ for all US users

  • World
  • Share
Amazon launches Alexa+ for all US users
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Amazon has announced that its generative AI-powered digital assistant, Alexa Plus, is now available to all Prime members in the US through any Alexa-enabled device, Alexa.com, and the Alexa mobile app. If you don’t have Prime, you can access the assistant on a new free tier on the web and app, or pay $20 a month for unlimited access to Alexa Plus, without Prime.

Alexa Plus initially launched in March 2025 in an Early Access program and, over the last year, has slowly expanded to tens of millions of users, Daniel Rausch, vice president of Alexa and Echo, told The Verge in an interview, News.Az reports.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Now, the smarter, more conversational assistant is moving out of Early Access and is officially available to anyone in the US. Early Access recently launched in Canada and Mexico, and according to Rausch, a closed Beta program is being trialed in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, with Early Access expected to follow.

In the US, the new tiers for using Alexa Plus are as follows:


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      